RajKummar Rao, Patralekhaa's cryptic post leaves fans guessing

Bollywood couple RajKummar Rao and Patralekhaa have sparked curiosity among fans with a cryptic post, hinting at an upcoming collaboration.

Taking to Instagram, the duo shared a silhouette of themselves against colourful lights, along with a caption that left fans guessing.

"Something special is brewing. Can't wait to share it with you all. Stay tuned!" Patralekhaa further clarified any speculation by adding, "P.S: We are not becoming parents yet".

While the details remain under wraps, fans are eager to know what the couple is working on.

Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot on November 15, 2021, in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh.

Before finally tying the knot, the duo had been dating each other for a long time. They worked together for the first time in Patralekhaa's debut Bollywood film, CityLights, in 2014.