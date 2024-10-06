Rajinikanth thanks Big B for his love

Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 11:49 AM Last updated: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 11:50 AM

After veteran actor Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai due to ill health, several celebs and eminent personalities expressed their concern towards his physical condition. Now, the superstar has conveyed his heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of support from everyone.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he thanked megastar Amitabh Bachchan for showing "warm concern", "Thank you @SrBachchan ji for your love and showing such warm concern towards me ...truly touched"

He also expressed gratitude to to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"My dear honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji ... my heartfelt thanks to you for your care and concern regarding my health and checking on me personally," Rajinikanth wrote on X.

The star was discharged from the facility on Thursday night at around 11pm, said Chennai Police.

According to a bulletin released by Apollo Hospitals on October 1, Rajinikanth had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart (aorta), which was treated by a non-surgical, transcatheter method.

The hospital's senior interventional cardiologist, Sai Satish, placed a stent in the aorta completely sealing off the swelling. The procedure went as planned.

"We would like to let his well-wishers and fans know that the procedure went, as planned. Mr. Rajinikanth is stable and is doing well. He should be home in two days," the bulletin read.