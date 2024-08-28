E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Raj Kapoor film 'Awara' to premiere in 4K at Toronto Film Festival 2024

The restoration project boasts enhanced colour grading overseen by Kunal Kapoor

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 9:05 AM

Last updated: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 9:06 AM

Prepare for a cinematic treat as Raj Kapoor's iconic film Awara returns to the spotlight in an extraordinary 4K restoration!

The official account of the National Film Development Corporation announced the news.


The world premiere of this restored classic will unfold at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2024, within the esteemed TIFF Classics section.

This impressive restoration effort has been spearheaded by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and the National Film Archive of India, breathing new life into the film.

The restoration project, part of the National Film Heritage Mission, boasts enhanced colour grading skilfully overseen by Kunal Kapoor.

This meticulous process ensures that while Awara embraces a fresh, modern look, it remains true to the essence of Raj Kapoor's original vision.

Funded by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of India, this project underscores a celebration of Kapoor's centenary, which will be marked in December 2024.

Movie enthusiasts will have the chance to experience Awara in all its 4K glory on September 13, 2024, at TIFF.

Raj Kapoor, often hailed as one of the greatest icons in Indian cinema, left an indelible mark on the film industry through his remarkable career as an actor, director, and producer.

Directed and produced by Kapoor himself, Awara follows the life of Raj, a young man who turns to crime after facing societal rejection and personal tragedies.

The film is a poignant exploration of fate, social injustice, and redemption.

ALSO READ:


More news from Entertainment