Raj Kapoor film 'Awara' to premiere in 4K at Toronto Film Festival 2024

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 9:05 AM Last updated: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 9:06 AM

Prepare for a cinematic treat as Raj Kapoor's iconic film Awara returns to the spotlight in an extraordinary 4K restoration!

The official account of the National Film Development Corporation announced the news.

The world premiere of this restored classic will unfold at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2024, within the esteemed TIFF Classics section.

This impressive restoration effort has been spearheaded by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and the National Film Archive of India, breathing new life into the film.

The restoration project, part of the National Film Heritage Mission, boasts enhanced colour grading skilfully overseen by Kunal Kapoor.

This meticulous process ensures that while Awara embraces a fresh, modern look, it remains true to the essence of Raj Kapoor's original vision.

Funded by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of India, this project underscores a celebration of Kapoor's centenary, which will be marked in December 2024.

Movie enthusiasts will have the chance to experience Awara in all its 4K glory on September 13, 2024, at TIFF.