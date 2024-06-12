Quentin Tarantino to be honoured at 2024 Academy Museum Gala

Published: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 5:42 PM Last updated: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 5:43 PM

The glitz and glamour of Hollywood will converge at the fourth annual star-studded gala at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles on October 19, as it honours the exceptional contributions of Paul Mescal, Rita Moreno, and Quentin Tarantino to the world of cinema.

This fundraising event, celebrating the museum's third anniversary, aims to raise funds in support of museum exhibitions, education initiatives, and public programming, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

Paul Mescal, known for his outstanding work, will be bestowed with the Vantage Award, recognising his role in challenging dominant narratives around cinema.

Rita Moreno, whose career has left an indelible mark on global culture, will receive the Icon Award, while Quentin Tarantino, celebrated for expanding the creative possibilities of cinema, will be honoured with the Luminary Award, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

The gala will be co-chaired by Dr Eric Esrailian, Salma Hayek Pinault, Nicole Kidman, Eva Longoria, and Tyler Perry.

The last year's Academy Museum Gala ceremony boasted the presence of luminaries such as Meryl Streep, Michael B Jordan, Oprah Winfrey, and Sofia Coppola.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, last year's ceremony raised over $10 million (Dh36 million) in the process.