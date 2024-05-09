Priyanka Chopra's surprise gift for co-star Idris Elba

The director also revealed his initial casting choices, expressing his intention to cast Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta in the lead roles
Priyanka Chopra, who recently announced that she has wrapped shooting for the highly anticipated film 'Heads Of State,' gave a special gift to her co-star Idris Elba.
Idris took to his Instagram account to share a photo of the gift and a hand-written note.
He tagged Priyanka on his Instagram story and thanked her for her sweet gesture.
Earlier, when Priyanka had announced the film's wrap, she treated fans with a BTS video including all the moments from the sets.
From group pictures to playful moments of Priyanka and Malti, the video gave fans a sneak peek into shooting days of 'HOS'.
Along with the clip, she wrote a long note that read, "And it's a wrap. It's been a year. Well, a lot happened but here we are. Tonight I wrapped on a set that was always so full of laughter and professionalism. That rare combination doesn't happen always... This movie was a breeze because the cast and crew came prepared with their A game, every day."
Expressing gratitude, she wrote, "It's been an honour to work with some legends in our business on this one. Hope y'all have as much fun watching it as we did making it. Heads of state will be on @primevideo .. when u ask me? Above my pay grade. Gratitude."
'Heads Of State', is an upcoming action comedy featuring Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in key roles, under the direction of Ilya Naishuller.
Besides this, she recently announced her involvement in The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers.
Priyanka also announced her new film in collaboration with the production team of Barry Avrich's new feature documentary 'Born Hungry' as a producer.
