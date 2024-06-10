Priyanka Chopra spotted on beach with daughter Malti Marie

Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes 'Veere di Wedding' co-star with sweet Instagram post
Quantico star Priyanka Chopra Jonas took some time out of her busy shooting schedule to spend with her daughter, Malti Marie.
The star, who is in Australia for her upcoming project, The Bluff, posted a video of the outing on social media.
In the video, Malti, who is dressed in a blue dress and pink hat, can be seen running around and playing with sand.
Chopra Jonas, meanwhile, wears a white outfit with black cover up, hat and sunglasses.
The clip also shows Mama Malti written on the sand.
Sharing the video, Chopra Jonas wrote, "Sundays like this. Grateful."
As soon as the video was uploaded, fans and industry members flooded the comment section.
Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu wrote, "Doll."
One of the users wrote, "Awww Malti she is so adorable and getting so tall and beautiful tan."
Another user commented, "So precious."
"Malti is a super co traveller," another comment read.
The Bluff is being directed by Frank E Flowers. Set in the 19th-centuryin the Caribbean, the movie follows a former woman pirate (Chopra Jonas) who must protect her family when the mysterious sins of her past catch up to her.
ALSO READ:
Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes 'Veere di Wedding' co-star with sweet Instagram post
Says his divorce from Vantika Malik left him as 'a husk of a human being'
Actor gushes about his role in the Netflix show
His legacy is vast, encompassing numerous successful business ventures and media productions
Roman Shimansky, Mena region director at Yango Play, highlights the significance of Yango Play’s launch in the UAE and other GCC countries, emphasising its unique combination of entertainment offerings
The season featured a diverse lineup of 100 productions and 200 performances, including the UAE premieres of renowned orchestras and ballet companies
Gaga refuted pregnancy rumours earlier this week
‘Vampire Diaries’ actor says she underwent surgery