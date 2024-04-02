Priyanka Chopra lends voice for new film 'Tiger', announces release date

Published: Tue 2 Apr 2024, 4:31 PM

Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced the release date of her new project titled 'Tiger' and shared how it was fun lending her voice to this incredible story and exploring the jungles through this film.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Priyanka treated fans with the film's poster along with a note.

The note read, "Tiger'... a story that captures the wild and brings out everything that happens within it - tales of love, conflict, hunger, survival and so much more."

'Tiger' was in the making for eight years.

Sharing more details about the film, she wrote, "In the bustling jungles of India, where creatures big and small, timid and majestic roam, there's Amba - a tiger with a timeless legacy. She cares for her cubs with so much love that the beautiful bond between mother and child shines through so magnificently. This film was shot over 8 years following this beautiful family."

'Tiger' will be released on screens on April 22, which is observed as World Earth Day.

Excited about its release, Priyanka concluded, "I had so much fun lending my voice to this incredible story and exploring the jungles through this film. I can't wait for y'all to enjoy the jungle with us! 'Tiger' on your screens this Earth Day, 22nd April.@disneyplus #DisneyNature."

Priyanka Chopra was recently in India with her singer-husband, Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Jonas.

She also recently launched a grand store of Bulgari in Mumbai's Jio World Plaza. She is one of the global brand ambassadors for the brand.

Nick reached Mumbai on March 18. This is Nick's second visit to India this year. He and his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas performed at the Lollapalooza India music event in January.

Before heading back home, Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas graced the birthday bash of the actress' cousin, Mannara Chopra in Mumbai.

Both the 'Desi Girl' and Nick Jonas looked super stylish.

Priyanka was spotted wearing a white bralette with matching skirt for the night. On the other hand, Nick donned a cool pair of yellow pants and a printed white shirt.

They all happily posed for the shutterbugs who were stationed outside the birthday venue.

Before that, Priyanka and Nick celebrated Holi with Mannara and other family members and friends in Noida.

