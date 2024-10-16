Priyanka Chopra Jonas makes her 'Bollywood dreams come true' in snowy Switzerland

Priyanka Chopra Jonas made her Bollywood dream come true in Switzerland as she twirled in snowfall.

Taking to Instagram story on Tuesday, she treated fans with a video.

In the video, Chopra Jonas can be seen happily twirling on snow-covered land in a long jacket and blue co-ord set.

Making the video more captivating, she added the song Oh Meri Chandni from the classic Hindi film Chandni.

The was shot in Switzerland.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Making my Bollywood dreams come true in Crans Montana, Alpes, Switzerland."

Meanwhile, on the work front, recently, Chopra Jonas wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film The Bluff and shared a glimpse of the wrap-up featuring her family including Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, and her mother, Madhu Chopra, and the cast of the film.