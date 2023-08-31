Prince Harry opens up about struggles post-Afghanistan in new Netflix series

Published: Thu 31 Aug 2023, 11:13 AM

In a candid revelation, Britain's Prince Harry has shared his personal battles after returning from combat in Afghanistan, shedding light on the lack of support he encountered upon his homecoming. The disclosure came as he extended a compassionate hand to fellow veterans through a fresh Netflix series centred on the Invictus Games for wounded soldiers. The series, titled Heart of Invictus, premiered on Wednesday on the streaming platform.

Speaking about the impact of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), Prince Harry reflected on his return from Afghanistan in 2012, a journey that stirred emotions he had suppressed following the tragic loss of his mother, Princess Diana, when he was just 12 years old. The prince, who has previously shared his struggles within the royal family, expressed that the profound impact of Diana's passing was a topic that remained unexplored.

Prince Harry highlighted, "The biggest struggle for me was no one around me really could help; I didn't have that support structure, that network, or that expert advice to identify what was actually going on with me." He emphasised the common challenge many individuals face in seeking help, acknowledging that often therapy is considered only when one is at their lowest point.

The series Heart of Invictus revolves around a group of injured soldiers as they prepared for the Invictus Games in The Netherlands last year. Conceived as a Paralympic-style event to inspire veterans globally in their journey to overcome battlefield injuries, the Invictus Games were founded by Prince Harry in 2014, taking inspiration from the Warrior Games in the United States.

Having embarked on a new phase of life in Southern California alongside his wife, Meghan Markle, after stepping back from royal duties, Prince Harry and Meghan have joined hands with Netflix to produce content. Their previous series, Harry & Meghan, chronicled their separation from the royal family and premiered last year.

At a special screening of the new series in California, Prince Harry underscored the sacrifices made by veterans and their families in service to their countries. In a video shared on social media, he said, "You guys get to watch it tonight — or at least two episodes — to whet the appetite for the rest of it."

ALSO READ: