Prepare for the weekend with these fun-filled activities

Published: Thu 16 Nov 2023, 6:00 AM

Go Mini-Golfing at Global Village

Global Village has introduced a new attraction for Season 28, Mini World, offering a rich cultural and culinary experience. Spanning 10,300 square meters, it features 25 miniature replicas of iconic landmarks and 30 food outlets serving diverse cuisines. Located near Carnaval™, Mini World includes a picnic area, the Wonder Stage for entertainment, and a Mini Golf area with an 18-hole course. Additionally, the soon-to-open Neon Galaxy adventure park will provide thrilling experiences for kids aged seven and above. Global Village Season 28 runs until April 28, 2024.

Say Hello to the Dinosaurs

Dubai Parks™ and Resorts has revived the popular 'Dino Mania' show, starting today, running every Thursday to Sunday at 9pm in RIVERLAND™ Dubai. The interactive 15-minute show features lifelike animatronic dinosaurs, including T-Rex and triceratops, accompanied by special sound and visual effects. Guests can engage with dinosaurs, take exclusive photos, and participate in the 'fearless photo' competition. Annual Pass holders enjoy special access. Dubai Parks™ and Resorts provide a comprehensive family entertainment experience with over 100 rides and attractions.

Jazz Night

Soirée Bar, situated in ME Dubai Hotel, is offering a sophisticated setting reminiscent of Manhattan's speakeasy bars. Every Thursday from 8pm to 11pm, the bar features live jazz performances by Sean Lipsey, providing an ideal ambiance for socialising. Guests can unwind with a carefully curated menu of beverages and gastronomic dishes. Reservations can be made at 055 4136 648.

Sushi Night

Le Gourmet at Galeries Lafayette in Dubai has introduced a delightful Sushi Night every Thursday, showcasing the exquisite flavours of Japan for Dh140 per person from 7pm until closing. The culinary experience includes classic Japanese starters like Edamame and Miso Soup, a sharing platter of the best Sushi Rolls refilled throughout the evening, and a delightful Japanese dessert. The transformation of Le Gourmet, known for all-day dining excellence, is set to dazzle food enthusiasts with its fresh menu additions and stunning new look, creating an evening of pure indulgence for sushi lovers.

Murder mystery dinner

Paramount Hotel Dubai presents 'Murder at the Speakeasy: Show Me How You Burlesque,' an award-winning theatrical dining experience at Flashback Speakeasy Bar & Lounge. The Roaring Twenties-themed murder mystery dinner, starting tonight, features a new storyline, live vocal performances, and a four-course tasting menu served during the show with free-flowing drink packages. Diners, encouraged to dress in 1920s burlesque attire, immerse themselves in the mystery of Mr Minskey's murder at "Minskey's" speakeasy, solving the crime while enjoying music and laughter. Tickets, starting from Dh299, offer a unique cinematic adventure every Thursday.

Secret Ladies' Day

Dubai's acclaimed Secret Ladies Day at Praia, Five Palm Jumeirah, returns every Thursday starting at noon. This award-winning ladies' day offers a sun-soaked pool experience with live DJs playing international hits. For Dh150, ladies enjoy a lunch selection and unlimited drinks, while gents can avail the package for Dh300. The day promises a mix of refreshing drinks, Californian flavours, and endless fun by the pool. Bookings can be made via phone, WhatsApp, or email.

Indulge in burgers and milkshakes

Sauce, located in Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, offers a delightful combo of burgers and milkshakes daily from 4pm to 9pm, accompanied by indoor games like air hockey and Uno cards. With a retro-themed decor, the restaurant provides a spacious and inviting setting. Priced at Dh120 per person, it's an ideal spot for friends and family to relax and enjoy. Reservations can be made via call, WhatsApp, email, or the official website.

Greek Night

Get ready for AMMOS Greek Restaurant's 'Greek Night' every Thursday. From 8pm to 11pm, guests can enjoy a lively Greek atmosphere, including plate smashing, live music, and a Greek DJ. The event complements the restaurant's classic Greek dishes, such as chicken souvlaki and seafood linguine. With white terrazzo floors and Grecian décor, AMMOS promises an immersive Greek experience. Reservations can be made via email or phone.