Preity Zinta to make Cannes appearance after several years

Published: Wed 22 May 2024, 3:40 PM Last updated: Wed 22 May 2024, 3:41 PM

After a very long time, actress Preity Zinta will once again walk the Cannes red carpet.

The Dil Se.. star was spotted at the Mumbai airport at midnight on Wednesday. Before entering the airport premises, she was captured by the shutterbugs.

Reportedly, Preity made her Cannes debut in 2006. She attended the premiers of two films The Wind That Shakes The Barley and Paris, Je T'aime and was even lauded for her sense of style. Cut to 2013, Preity made a comeback at the French Rivera as the brand ambassador of the luxury watch brand, Chopard.

The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, which opened on May 14, will run till May 25. India's Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently stole attention with her glamorous presence at the prestigious film festival. Actress Aditi Rao Hydari is also at Cannes and will soon walk the iconic red carpet.