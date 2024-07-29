E-Paper

Prabhas' 'The Raja Saab' gets new poster

40 percent of the film's shoot has been completed

By ANI

Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 1:20 PM

Amid Kalki 2898 AD’s success, Prabhas shared an exciting detail about his next film, The Raja Saab.

On Sunday, the makers unveiled the film's new poster. In it, Prabhas can be seen in a suit.


The makers also announced that the eagerly awaited first glimpse of the film would be released on July 29.

The movie crew believes 40 percent of the film's shoot has been completed, and another massive schedule is set to commence from August 2.


The film features sensational music by composer SS Thaman, with Ram Laxman Masters and King Solomon handling the fight choreography, guaranteeing whistle-worthy moments on the big screen. Baahubali fame Kamalakannan R.C. is in charge of the VFX.

Raja Saab features an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar in the lead roles. The film will be released in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

The Raja Saab will be out in theatres in April 2025.

