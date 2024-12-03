Park Min Jae, popular K-drama actor, passes away at 32

Park Min Jae, a popular K-drama actor, passed away at the age of 32, according to media reports.

The actor, who had supporting roles in major dramas like 'Little Women' and 'Tomorrow', suffered from cardiac arrest while he was travelling in China, which led to his untimely death on November 29, 2024.

His agency, Big Title, took to Instagram to inform fans of the actor's demise. they said in the statement, "The beautiful actor Park Min Jae, who loved acting and always gave his best, has gone to heaven. We are deeply grateful for the affection and interest you have shown toward actor Park Min Jae.