Popular Indian TV actor Vikas Sethi passes away at 48

Known for his role in 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay,' the actor reportedly died in his sleep after suffering from a heart attack

by

A Staff Reporter
Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 2:52 PM

Last updated: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 2:54 PM

In a tragic turn of events, actor Vikas Sethi, known for his iconic roles in popular Indian television dramas, has passed away. The actor, who gained fame for his performances in shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahiin To Hoga, and Kasautii Zindagi Kay, reportedly succumbed to a major cardiac arrest earlier today. He was 48.

According to a report by Telly Chakkar, Vikas died in his sleep after suffering from a heart attack. He is survived by his wife, Jhanvi Sethi, and their twin sons. As of now, Vikas’ family has yet to release an official statement on his passing.


Vikas Sethi's portrayal of Swayam Shergill in Kahiin To Hoga and Prem Basu in Kasautii Zindagi Kay solidified his place in the Indian television industry. He also made his mark in Bollywood with a notable appearance in Karan Johar’s 2001 hit, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, where he played Robbie, Kareena Kapoor’s college friend. His work on the small screen was further enhanced by his participation in Nach Baliye 3, where he competed with his then-wife, Amita.

Beyond television, Vikas Sethi had a presence in cinema as well. He appeared in the 2001 film Deewaanapan and more recently, in the 2019 Telugu blockbuster iSmart Shankar.

A Staff Reporter

