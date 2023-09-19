Published: Tue 19 Sep 2023, 10:40 AM Last updated: Tue 19 Sep 2023, 11:27 AM

On Tuesday, Meera, 16, the daughter of the renowned actor and music director Vijay Antony, tragically passed away.

Her body was discovered at her residence in Teynampet, Chennai, in the early hours of Tuesday. She reportedly died by suicide.

Following this discovery, she was rushed to a hospital in Mylapore, where medical professionals declared her dead.

"The child was rushed to a private hospital at Mylapore early this morning. Doctors declared brought dead. It appears the child killed herself," a senior police officer was quoted as saying to NDTV.

"Investigation is underway and we can't say anything now," another police officer was quoted as saying.

Meera, one of the two daughters of actor Vijay Antony and his wife Fathima, was a 12th-grade student attending a private school in Chennai and had been reportedly struggling with stress.

Her body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and a thorough investigation is currently in progress.

The news of Meera's untimely demise deeply saddened the Tamil film industry, with several actors and directors expressing their condolences.

Director Venkat Prabhu shared his shock on social media, saying, "Woke up to this shocking news! Deepest condolences Vijay Antony Saar and family. RIP Meera."

Veteran actor R Sarathkumar also expressed his sorrow on his official social media account, describing the loss of Vijay Antony and Fatima's daughter as "shocking beyond imaginations" and "untimely and unfortunate".

"No amount of consoling and condolences can replace the everlasting grief of Vijay Antony and Fatima,” he added.