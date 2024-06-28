Popular Indian actor Hina Khan diagnosed with breast cancer

How UAE resident Varsha Phulwani became the voice of reason for Bollywood news
Popular Hindi film and TV actor, Hina Khan, has recently said that she has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.
In a post on social media, the actor called the diagnosis "challenging" but wanted to reassure her fans that she is "fully committed to overcoming this disease".
Khan said that her treatment has already begun and that she is "ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger".
Her former co-stars and other members of the film and TV industry also commented on her post, wishing her luck.
Jennifer Winget said, "I truly believe in your ability to overcome this challenge..stay strong and keep believing in your resilience Hina...sending lots of love."
"You are a strong girl. And you will come out stronger. I know it. Sending you all the loves and luck and prayers. God bless you," Karishma Tanna added.
