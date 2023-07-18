Pop star Ariana Grande, husband Dalton Gomez headed for divorce: Report

Grande was seen without her engagement ring and wedding band at the Wimbledon 2023 men’s singles final

File photo

by Trends Desk Published: Tue 18 Jul 2023, 10:46 AM

Pop sensation Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez are parting ways two years after getting married, TMZ has reported, quoting sources close to the couple.

Grande, 30, and Gomez, 27, a luxury real estate agent, got married in May 2021. “Grande and her husband tried to restore their relationship a few months back but failed to do so. Now, they are headed towards a divorce,” a source was quoted as saying.

The two have been living separately since December last year, the report added.

Grande was seen without her engagement ring and wedding band at the Wimbledon 2023 men’s singles final on Sunday. She was spotted sitting between her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey and Andrew Garfield.

Ariana spotted with Jonathan Bailey, Andrew Garfield, Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston at Wimbledon 2023 🎾 https://t.co/KItRGsMaru — Ariana Grande Today (@ArianaToday) July 16, 2023

The singer was last seen wearing her wedding ring in public in April, according to a report in People.

Gomez reportedly came to see Grande on the sets of Wicked in a bid to save their marriage but “it didn’t work out,” a source told Page Six.

“They’ve been really good friends throughout the entire process, and their friends and families have been trying to protect them,” the source added.

Grande and Gomez got married in an intimate ceremony at the singer’s home in Montecito, California. They had earlier appeared together in Grande and Justin Bieber’s music video “Stuck with U”.

Grande got engaged to comedian Pete Davidson in 2018. The two, however, broke up less than five months later, according to People.

READ MORE: