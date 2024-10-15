Tue, Oct 15, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 12, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon37°C

Pitbull, Diljit Dosanjh collaborate for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' title track

The film stars Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri

Published: Tue 15 Oct 2024, 12:28 PM

Updated: Tue 15 Oct 2024, 12:29 PM

  • By
  • ANI

Top Stories

UAE resident left with Dh120,000 debt after husband flees; can travel ban be imposed on spouse?

UAE: Citizenship, Golden Visa offered to attract 'talented people' to stay in country

UAE prepares for potential rainfall, coastal flooding due to tropical depression

The excitement surrounding Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continues to grow, with the release of a teaser for the film's title track, featuring a collaboration between Pitbull, known as Mr Worldwide, and Punjabi music sensation Diljit Dosanjh.

Following the recent release of the film's trailer, this partnership blends Bollywood's vibrant energy with international beats.


Recommended For You

UAE introduces 30-day e-visa extension for GCC residents

UAE to see rains, thunderstorms as low-pressure system moves towards Oman

UAE: Casino operator Wynn reveals gaming area size at Ras Al Khaimah property

First UAE-dirham backed stablecoin launched

Abu Dhabi announces grazing ban starting October 16

 

Kartik Aaryan, who reprises his role as Rooh Baba, leads the track with his signature dance moves and charismatic style.

The teaser released on Tuesday by the makers of the film has added to the anticipation of the song's release.


Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, who is known for his chart-topping recreations, and featuring original compositions by Pritam, the title track is set to uphold the musical legacy of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise.

The collaboration brings together a dynamic trio: Pitbull, Diljit Dosanjh, and Neeraj Shridhar with a focus on modern sounds intertwined with traditional Indian elements.

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 follows in the footsteps of its predecessors, combining horror and comedy.

The film also stars Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri, making it a highly anticipated Diwali release.

The movie is set to hit UAE theatres on November 1.

ALSO READ:


Trending In
Next Story