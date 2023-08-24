Pianists Julia Kociuban, Sanaz Sotoudeh on performing in Dubai

Sanaz Sotoudeh and Julia Kociuban

The VIP Classical initiative continues to promote the global cultural heritage with classical music, an art form that transcended time to bring delight to people across the globe for centuries.

Orchestrated under the guidance of SAMIT Event Group and led by its visionary CEO and Founder, Alexandra Miteran, VIP Classical aspires to carve a niche for classical music within the cultural fabric of Dubai and beyond.

"The progress of the VIP Classical initiative has been truly remarkable. It has effectively delivered a unique, exclusive, and intimate musical encounter to audiences," she said in a chat with City Times. "The initiative allowed people to easily get into this world with a small group of like-minded individuals. This approach not only enhances the appreciation of classical music but also enriches Dubai's cultural calendar, catering to a diverse range of preferences to everyone's tastes."

To fulfil this mission, VIP Classical orchestrates a series of monthly concerts at Dubai Opera, showcasing performances by some of the most eminent names in the contemporary artistic realm.

That said, on August 27, the organisers are bringing pianists Julia Kociuban and Sanaz Sotoudeh for the latest show as part of the concert series. The evening's repertoire is a mesmerizing fusion of works by distinguished composers like Grażyna Bacewicz, Frédéric Chopin, Ludwig van Beethoven, Franz Liszt, and more.

We speak to the performers to find out more about the concert and what they want the audiences to take away from the classical music performance. Excerpts from the interview:

Julia Kociuban and Sanaz Sotoudeh, it's a pleasure to have you both performing in the UAE. How are you feeling about being a part of the VIP Classical concert series?

Julia: I'm absolutely thrilled to be part of the VIP Classical concert series and working with SAMIT Event Group for this concert at Dubai Opera. The opportunity to perform in the UAE is truly an honour. The concert came together through the dedicated efforts of the organisers and its CEO Alexandra Miteran.

When I first learned about the invitation to perform in Dubai, I was very excited for a chance to share my music with such a diverse and appreciative audience. The UAE has a rich cultural heritage, and it's a privilege to contribute to its vibrant arts scene.

Sanaz: I’m very excited to perform as part of VIP classical at Dubai Opera organized by SAMIT event group. They are presenting quality and standard classical music by most classical stars in Dubai which is very impressive.

The programme features a diverse range of pieces, from the reflective Moonlight Sonata by Beethoven to Liszt's expressive Liebesträume No.3, Sanaz how do you navigate the transition between these different musical moods during the performance?

Although Beethoven and Franz Liszt are from different historical periods, both Moonlight Sonata and Liebestraum are expressing romantic emotions.

What I hear and express through Liebestraum is performing a song; imagine a singer singing a beautiful passionate romantic melody with piano accompaniment, whereas Beethoven's Moonlight, which is still a romantic piece, I hear the orchestral sound.

Both of you have extensive experience performing internationally. Could you share some insights into how you connect with audiences from different cultural backgrounds and ensure your music resonates with them?

Julia: One of the most powerful aspects of music is its ability to evoke emotions that resonate with people on a fundamental level. Regardless of the cultural background, emotions like joy, sadness, love, and hope are universal. When selecting my repertoire, I try to choose pieces that have a broad emotional appeal and can transcend cultural boundaries. That is why the music of F. Chopin is the best choice in my opinion. I believe that his music has the power to unite people and create a sense of shared humanity and experience a collective emotional journey. This shared experience helps to break down barriers and build bridges between cultures and people.

Sanaz: Music is an international language and I believe good quality and expressive performance always communicates well with audiences of different backgrounds. I have been performing as a classical pianist for very diverse audience since my background is also Iranian. sometime I always myself was surprised by how audience of different nationalities love the classical music that I perform for them extremely. I believe music doesn’t have any boundaries and is not limited.

Sanaz, as a Canadian pianist performing in the UAE, what do you hope to convey through your musical interpretation and performance to the local audience?

Sanaz: I grew up and received my education in Canada where it has a society consists of diverse cultures and nationalities. During my studies I was constantly inspired by this diversity and it broadened my vision and creativity as a pianist and artist. I found the similar diversity in cultures and societies in UAE.

In this regard, UAE, specifically Dubai, has been a fascinating place for me allowing freedom of cultural expression, and tolerance. I have done great continuous research about the cultural diversity of this region aiming to promote understanding of the importance of the protection and promotion of the diversity of cultural expressions, through educational and great public awareness programmes and projects that I have conducted within my first year working professionally in UAE from September 2022.

The programme showcases the works of composers from various periods and styles. How do you both find a balance between staying true to the composer's intent while adding your unique interpretation?

Julia: Having my own unique interpretation is never a goal in itself, but rather a consequence of my work with the score. I try to clear my ears from the 'tradition' and dive deeply into the authors musical intent in order for it to resonate with my heart. I believe this is when my own musical voice appears or as you call it “unique interpretation”.

Sanaz: I’m very aware of the programs I chose to perform in UAE as well, since the classical music is still very new for the audience here. So I’ll try to choose the more popular classical pieces.

Finally, what are you most looking forward to about performing at Dubai Opera on August 27, and what do you hope the audience takes away from your performance?

Julia: I hope to inspire, uplift, and leave a mark in the heart of the people.

Sanaz: Julia and I are performing a program including famous master works by composers from different era and nationalities. I think this would be very interesting for audience to hear these popular classical piano pieces in one program live. Experiencing live performance in concert could never replaced by recording and I’m hoping to have more of these classical concerts happening in Dubai so people could benefit from it more often.