UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Pianist Jingge Yan to perform at Dubai Opera

The concert is part of the VIP Classical initiative created by SAMIT Event Group

by

CT Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 2:41 PM

Dubai's cultural landscape is set to flourish even further with the VIP Classical initiative, created by SAMIT Event Group. Launched in 2020, VIP Classical aspires to create an exclusive community within Dubai's cultural sphere, comprising no more than 200 individuals from diverse backgrounds in entertainment, business, science, and politics who share a profound appreciation for culture in all its forms.

At the heart of this initiative are monthly concerts held at Dubai Opera, featuring performances by some of the most celebrated contemporary artists in classical music, opera, and ballet. The project aims to bolster modern classical arts in Dubai while fostering a love for cultural heritage.

On Sunday, October 22, the exclusive Grotrian-Steinweg Artist, pianist Jingge Yan, and winner of the 4th International Telekom Beethoven Competition, will perform at Dubai Opera. His piano recital is part of the VIP Classical concert series organized by SAMIT Event Group, showcasing a repertoire that includes Beethoven, Mozart, and Dvořák.

This initiative promises to enhance the cultural fabric of Dubai and foster an enduring passion for the arts.

CT Desk

More news from Entertainment