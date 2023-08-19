Photos: Top Indian stars reimagined as Barbie and Ken in viral post, fans love Rajinikanth's look

Following their COP26 roles, the band were appointed by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres as ambassadors for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals
Barbie fever has taken over the world, with people across the globe heading to the theatres dressed to the nines in pink.
Taking the craze to AI, Instagram user @jayprints reimagined India's top celebrities as Barbie and Ken. The creator received love from fans, garnering hundreds of thousands of likes on his posts on these celebrities.
The user first posted some major Mollywood stars, captioning the post: "Bringing the magic of Mollywood to the world of Barbie: meet the Malayalam actors reimagined as Ken!" Take a look at the transformations below:
Kollywood fans, you're in for a treat. As @jayprints on Instagram took the liberty of putting up two posts of Tamil celebrities as Barbie and Ken. One of the posts were captioned: "Imagine a world where Kollywood meets the Barbie Dreamhouse! Introducing the Barbies of Kollywood." Take a look at the pictures below:
Here's what the creator said about the Kens of Kollywood: "When Kollywood meets Barbie! Unveiling our collection of Tamil actors reimagined as Ken." Here are the photos:
ALSO READ:
Following their COP26 roles, the band were appointed by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres as ambassadors for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals
From yoga and gym sessions, there are several events taking place in light of Dubai Fitness Challenge
Dubai-based wildlife photographer and HIPA winner shares how the native hoopoe became his photographic muse and how it won him international acclaim
The Harlem-born musician, who remains free on bond, has pleaded not guilty in the case
The streamer will release two episodes of the series every Wednesday starting December 20
The newest member to join the cast of the hit series, American-Armenian entrepreneur and home-maker Taleen Marie talks about the highs and lows of reality TV, what to expect from the new season and why accurate representation matters
He shares the award, won for his Netflix special 'Vir Das: Landing', with the UK show Derry Girls
The Colombian singer faced six counts of failing to pay the Spanish government 14.5 million euros in taxes between 2012 and 2014