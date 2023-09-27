Photos: Parineeti Chopra shares details of her bridal look, pays tribute to grandmother

Published: Wed 27 Sep 2023, 4:34 PM Last updated: Wed 27 Sep 2023, 4:41 PM

Indian actress Parineeti Chopra, who recently tied the knot with politician Raghav Chadha, shared glimpses of her wedding trousseau. Showcasing the meticulous attention to detail, she posted several images on social media. In addition to her specially-embroidered veil and custom kaleeras (jewels on the bride's wrists), which told her love story, Parineeti also paid a heartfelt tribute to her maternal grandmother (naani) through a unique accessory choice.

On her wedding day, Parineeti carried her naani's challa, a traditional keychain, as a latkan, which is part of her bridal attire. Parineeti wrote in her Stories, "I missed my naani on my special day but had a piece of her with me... Thank you, Manish."

Renowned designer Manish Malhotra, the creative mind behind the bride's attire, unveiled further design details on his Instagram account on Wednesday.

Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram

He wrote: "Some details make all the difference. I distinctly remember discussing the lehenga design with @parineetichopra,who mentioned adding her naani's challa (traditional keychain) to it! She wanted to pay a heartfelt tribute to her naani, who used to wear the same challa in her saree with the keys, a symbol of being the lady of the house.

"For Parineeti, the sound of the challa when her nani walked around the house was a melody of strength and grace. And that's when I knew we had to add that piece of legacy to her lehenga."

The designer went on to reveal that they added more elements significant to Raghav and Parineeti, like that of 'London', music notes, 'Khanda Sahib' and more. These motifs were also part of Parineeti’s bridal kaleeras created by jewellery designer Mrinalini Chandra. Parineeti also wore a beautiful veil featuring Raghav's name

The newly married couple took a poignant moment to thank fans and well-wishers for their kind blessings and love. They took to their Instagram stories to post a letter of gratitude.

The letter read, "Parineeti and I wanted to take a moment to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We are bursting with gratitude for the outpour of love and warm wishes. While we may not have had the chance to respond to each and every message personally (life's been a whirlwind, as you can imagine), please know that we've been reading EVERYTHING with joy in our hearts."

They concluded, "As we embark on this beautiful journey together, it means the world to us knowing that you're all standing by our side. lour love and blessings are truly priceless, and we couldn't have been more thankful. Love. Raghav and Parineeti."

The couple tied the knot on September 24 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in the presence of close friends and family members. Parineeti and Raghav looked stunning in their pastel outfits, exuding timeless beauty.

