Phoebe Dynevor set to join Zac Efron in 'Famous' thriller

Netflix special is set to premiere globally on September 24
Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor is all set to join Zac Efron in Famous, a thriller directed by Jody Hill that explores the dark side of celebrity.
The film, which is based on Blake Crouch's bestselling novel and adapted by Chad Hodge, promises a provocative look at fame and obsession, according to Deadline.
In Famous, Efron will take on dual roles as Lance Dunkquist, an overzealous fan with a striking resemblance to Hollywood star James Jansen, and as James Jansen himself.
According to Deadline, the plot follows Lance's journey from a small-town dreamer to a man on a quest to become famous, driven by his uncanny resemblance to Jansen.
Dynevor, who gained fame as Daphne Basset in Netflix's Bridgerton, also worked on Netflix thriller Fair Play, which premiered at Sundance 2023 and earned her a BAFTA nomination.
Her upcoming project, Inheritance, is slated for release in 2025.
