Pet friendly beaches in the UAE

Published: Tue 2 Jan 2024, 5:56 PM

Al Hamra Beach

Al Hamra Beach in Ras Al Khaimah not only captivates beach enthusiasts but also extends a warm welcome to pet owners. Alongside its pristine sands and turquoise waters, the beach offers multiple pet waste stations for convenient cleanup. Pets are invited to take a refreshing dip in the water, enhancing the beach experience. Located just 29 km from Ras Al Khaimah Centre and 92 km from Downtown Dubai, it's easily accessible, providing a peaceful retreat for family picnics, night camping, and water sports like jet skiing.

Dubai Islands Beach

Dubai Islands Beach, near Port Rashid, stands out as the city's inaugural dog-friendly beach allowing swimming. Open from sunrise to sunset, it offers non-motorised water sports, beach activities, and stunning views of Palm Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab. Equipped with amenities like bathrooms, changing rooms, and lifeguard services, the beach ensures a safe and enjoyable experience. For dog owners, the beach features dedicated facilities, including waste stations and water dispensers. With upcoming eateries and proximity to luxury resorts, Dubai Islands Beach promises a versatile and memorable experience for residents and tourists alike.

The Pointe

Situated at the tip of Palm Jumeirah, The Pointe is more than a shopping and dining destination; it's a pet-friendly paradise with over 80 diverse restaurants. Enjoy breathtaking views of Atlantis and The Palm Hotel while strolling the pet-friendly promenade. With entertainment facilities, a dine-in cinema, and ample dining options, The Pointe creates a complete outing for both you and your furry friend, offering scenic beauty, convenience, and a welcoming environment for dog owners.

Palm West Beach

Nestled in Dubai’s iconic Palm Jumeirah, Palm West Beach is a haven for everyone, including your four-legged companions. The 1.6km pet-friendly promenade, adorned with 300 palm trees, invites leisurely walks and morning jogs, with beach buggies available for easy transport. While pets are welcome on the beachfront, they must be leashed and are not allowed in the water. The vibrant area features top-notch restaurants and bars, open from 10 am until midnight, offering a day-to-night experience. Hosting events like the Dubai Food Festival and providing e-bike rentals, Palm West Beach ensures a delightful outing for pet parents, embracing a unique blend of leisure and lifestyle.

Jebel Ali Beach

Jebel Ali, a favoured dog beach in Dubai near Jebel Ali Resort, is a serene haven for local pet owners. Less crowded than other options, it provides a peaceful environment for dogs to play, open from sunrise to sunset with free access. While not officially designated as dog-friendly, residents often walk their dogs, adhering to leash regulations to avoid fines. Easily accessible, the beach offers an escape from the city, complemented by nearby off-leash dog parks and hiking trails. Jebel Ali Dog Beach distinguishes itself with its natural, untouched beauty, offering a tranquil and uncrowded retreat for pet owners and their furry companions.

Mangrove Beach

Mangrove Beach in Umm Al Quwain, UAE, offers a tranquil setting surrounded by lush mangrove forests. While not explicitly pet-friendly, it's ideal for leisurely walks with an entry fee of Dh25 per dog and Dh20 per car. Embracing ecotourism, it provides an affordable yet eco-conscious outing with on-site dining options. Located just 55 minutes from Dubai, this less crowded beach is a convenient weekend getaway, offering a serene backdrop for quality time with your dog. Mangrove Beach caters to diverse activities, from forest exploration to camping and water sports, presenting a unique offering in the UAE's beach scene.

BM Beach Resort

BM Beach Resort in Ras Al Khaimah, the first pet-friendly beach resort in the area, welcomes up to two dogs of any size at no extra charge. With designated pet-friendly chalets allowing unattended stays for well-behaved dogs, it's an ideal choice for pet-friendly staycations. Boasting a 500-metre private beach with a Marjan Island view, the resort offers a tranquil escape. Its standout feature lies in the vibrant activity schedule, including daily activities from 10am to 5.30pm, beach parties, and holiday fireworks. With all-inclusive packages and 253 well-equipped chalets, BM Beach Resort ensures a versatile and memorable experience for couples, families, pets, and groups.