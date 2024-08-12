Paris Olympics 2024: All the cool stuff that happened at the closing ceremony

Tom Cruise (Photo by AFP)

Published: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 11:47 AM

The Paris Olympics 2024 comes to an end with the closing ceremony at Stade de France in Paris. The ceremony arranged to celebrate the completion of the sports spectacle witnessed the hosts of the current edition, Paris, pass over the reigns to Los Angeles, the site of the next edition of the Olympic Games in 2028.

Californian singer H.E.R. performed the national anthem of the United States during the LA28 handover, while Tom Cruise executed a rappelling stunt.

US singer H.E.R (Photo by AFP)

French singer-songwriter Zaho de Sagazan, who performed Modern Love to Greta Gerwig during the Cannes Film Festival, opened the closing ceremony with a rendition of French music great Edith Piaf's Sous le Ciel de Paris.

French singer-songwriter and musician Zaho de Sagazan (Photo by AFP)

The stadium went dark as the goal was to transfer viewers to another planet that was dark, abandoned, and mysterious, paving the way for the arrival of The Golden Voyager. This character was inspired by references from French history, including the Spirit of the Bastille.

As is protocol during the Closing Ceremony, the Greek flag was raised.

Phoenix, a French indie rock band from Versailles, that was formed in 1995, stunned everyone with their performance. French artist Kavinsky performed his hit number Nightcall for the packed stadium.

Phoenix (Photo by Reuters)

Pianist Alain Roche performed The Hymn to Apollo while dangling in the air on his back, with a piano held above him. Opera singer Benjamin Bernheim joined him, standing in the centre of one of the circles and performing the song.

French pianist Alain Roche (Photo by AFP)

The Grammy Award-winning R&B singer H.E.R started off the transition to the LA2028 Olympics with her melodic singing of her rendition of the the American National Anthem, the Star-Spangled Banner.

The star of the Paris Olympics, superstar Simone Biles, appeared on stage with LA Mayor Karen Bass to accept the Olympic flag.

Mayor of Los Angeles Karen Bass and Simone Biles of United States during the closing ceremony. (Photo by Reuters)

Tom Cruise performed a gravity-defying stunt. He rappelled from the Stade de France roof.

Grammy Award-winning musician Billie Eilish performed her smash song Birds of a Feather.

Billie Eilish (Photo by AFP)