Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to kickstart wedding celebrations with cricket match: Report

Published: Mon 18 Sep 2023, 12:02 PM Last updated: Mon 18 Sep 2023, 12:03 PM

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha are all set to tie the knot in Udaipur on September 24. However, before their grand wedding in Rajasthan, the couple is reportedly planning to kickstart their wedding celebrations with a fun-filled cricket match in Delhi.

According to an ETimes report, the pre-wedding cricket match will see a friendly competition between the "Chopras" and the "Chadhas," with their friends joining in the festivities. This exciting event is part of a series of fun activities planned for the guests before they head to Udaipur for the main wedding celebrations.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have been tight-lipped about their relationship but got engaged on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. In recent weeks, the couple has been spotted together on various occasions, from airports to IPL matches, confirming their relationship to the public.

Their wedding festivities will begin in Delhi on September 17 with traditional Sikh pre-wedding rituals, including an ardaas and kirtan. Following these intimate gatherings with close family members, the couple and their families will journey to Udaipur for the grand wedding ceremony and reception.

Fans and well-wishers are eagerly awaiting this Bollywood-politics union, and the cricket match promises to be an exciting and memorable start to their wedding celebrations.

