Parineeti Chopra posts pictures of her parents on their wedding anniversary

Actor Parineeti Chopra dropped pictures of her parents, Pawan Chopra and Reena Chopra, on their anniversary on Saturday.

She captioned the photo dump, "Happpyyyyy anniversary to the best, kindest and cutest mom and dad."

Recently, Chopra and her husband, AAP leader Raghav Chadha, got a gift from her mother.

On Monday, she took to Instagram and shared a picture of the handmade painting.

Another picture features the painting where the couple hold each other's hands and showcase their engagement ring.

CHopra called her mother 'greatest artist'.