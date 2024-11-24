Parineeti Chopra posts pictures of her parents on their wedding anniversary

She also dropped pictures of her mother's gift to her
Actor Parineeti Chopra dropped pictures of her parents, Pawan Chopra and Reena Chopra, on their anniversary on Saturday.
She captioned the photo dump, "Happpyyyyy anniversary to the best, kindest and cutest mom and dad."
Recently, Chopra and her husband, AAP leader Raghav Chadha, got a gift from her mother.
On Monday, she took to Instagram and shared a picture of the handmade painting.
Another picture features the painting where the couple hold each other's hands and showcase their engagement ring.
CHopra called her mother 'greatest artist'.
She wrote, "The greatest artist, my MOM ladies and gentlemen! Can you believe how accurate it is? Right down to every little detail. This painting is so much more than just a piece of art, it's a reflection of your love for the both of us. this is going to have a special place of honour in our home. Thankyou mom! @reenachopra.art,."
Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila, in which she shared screen space with Diljit Dosanjh. Imtiaz Ali helmed the film.
