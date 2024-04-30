Pakistani musician Atif Aslam to sing in Malayalam

The actor known for his romance flicks in Bollywood has been on a hiatus for 9 years
Pakistani singer Atif Aslam is gearing up for his debut in India's Malayalam film industry.
Recently, it was announced that he will sing a song for the movie 'Haal.'
Directed by Prashanth Vijayakumar and produced by JVJ Productions, 'Haal' features Atif's comeback in the Indian film industry after seven years. The film stars Shane Nigam in the lead role.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The movie will begin filming in Kozhikode, Kerala and will later move to Mysore, Karnataka and Jordan as shooting progresses.
Shane Nigam will join the shoot in early May after finishing his current project.
The actor is currently occupied with filming the Tamil movie Madraskaaran.
The lead actor shared an old photo with Atif expressing his excitement about working with the singer for the first time.
Shane posted the picture on his Instagram handle and captioned it: "Aadat, Woh Lamhe, Tere Bin and almost all your songs are the ones that are always close to my heart. Your voice soothes our souls. I am truly blessed to have gotten the opportunity to meet you and have you lend your voice to a song in Haal. I am already addicted to this song, I hope everyone will love it too."
Atif Aslam entered Bollywood with the song 'Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein' from the 2005 film 'Zeher,' winning immense praise. He delivered hit songs like 'Dil Diyan Gallan,' 'Jeene Laga Hoon,' 'Jeena Jeena,' 'Bakhuda Tumhi Ho,' 'Allah Duhai Hai,' and more, earning a large fan following in India.
ALSO READ:
The actor known for his romance flicks in Bollywood has been on a hiatus for 9 years
Here are some thrilling ways to escape the summer heat and enjoy the indoors to the fullest
Renowned French pastry chef Angelo Musa, who recently introduced two dining concepts in Dubai, shares tips on how to excel in pastry art
In a touching Instagram post, Bipasha shared adorable pictures of themselves
In this opulent saga, Bhansali delves into the world of Basra pearls
The news comes just two days after his rape conviction was overturned by the New York Court of Appeals
The AFI Life Achievement Award is the highest accolade granted by the American Film Institute
The paths of these two stars have intersected on several occasions due to their association with the luxury brand Bulgari