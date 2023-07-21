No more Netflix password-sharing in UAE: Residents can still log in outside home in special cases; here's how

The Hollywood star discussed his takeaway from Christopher Nolan's project that focuses on a pivotal moment in history
Netflix’s restriction on password-sharing has reached the UAE, with accounts now limited to a user’s household. But what if a resident is travelling or going on a staycation — does it mean he or she won’t have Netflix access?
Now here’s the promise of the streaming giant: Users will still be able to log into their accounts on their devices or even a TV at a hotel or a holiday home.
In an advisory, Netflix laid out the steps to follow in order to use the platform ‘outside your home’ in special cases.
“Netflix is easy to use when on the go or travelling,” the advisory read.
Here’s what you need to do if you have a second home or travel frequently to the same location:
Those using the account in a different country, however, may not see the same set of shows on the platform.
“Choices for streaming and downloading (including audio/subtitle options) vary by country. Also, My List and Continue Watching titles may not be available,” it added.
Even downloaded titles may not be accessible in other countries.
