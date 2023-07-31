Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh gets married after 19 years of engagement to Ferrari CEO Jean Todt

The couple had met on June 4, 2004, in Shanghai, after which a month later Todt proposed to Yeoh

Photo: AFP

by Trends Desk Published: Mon 31 Jul 2023, 10:55 AM

Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt, former CEO of Ferrari, finally got married after a 19-year-long engagement.

The couple exchanged the rings in a quaint ceremony in Geneva, Switzerland, last week. They were accompanied by family and some close friends, including former Formula One driver Felipe Massa. He was with Ferrari when Todt was in charge of the team.

Massa was the first one to break the news on social media. The wedding took place on July 27.

In a post shared last week on Instagram, we get a glimpse of Yeoh and Todt’s wedding card, which narrated their adorable first meeting. Yeoh and Todt met on June 4, 2004, in Shanghai. Over a month later, on July 26, Todt proposed to Yeoh for marriage.

The message on the wedding card read, “We met in Shanghai on 4 June 2004. On 26 July 2004, JT proposed to marry MY and she said yes. Today after 6992 days on 27 July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together.”

Congratulating the newlyweds, Massa wrote, “Happy marriage Jean Todt and Michelle Yeoh, love you so much.”

For the big day, Yeoh wore a bridal white skirt teamed with a silk button-up shirt. Meanwhile, Todt, 77, picked a finely tailored suit.

In the wedding album shared by Massa, Yeoh is posing with her Oscar. The 60-year-old made history as she became the first Asian woman to win an Oscar. She won the Best Actress award for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once, earlier this year in March.

Todt has also shared a picture from the wedding day on Twitter after his 'other son' Felipe Massa 'has discreetly spread the good news'.

He said, “I can happily confirm the union with the love of my life, Michelle.”

