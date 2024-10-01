Oscar-winning actor Julia Roberts to be honoured with Cesar Award in Paris

Published: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 7:11 PM

Oscar-winning actor Julia Roberts is set to receive an honorary Cesar Award at the prestigious 50th Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris.

The gala event will take place on February 28, 2025, at the iconic Olympia Hall and will be broadcast live on Canal+, said The Hollywood Reporter.

In a statement, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, the French film academy, which presents the Cesars, praised Roberts, saying, "Julia Roberts is not only a movie star but also a cultural icon whose influence extends far beyond her performances."

The academy highlighted her philanthropic efforts, noting her role as a Unicef ambassador and her active support for humanitarian initiatives worldwide.

Additionally, she has been a vocal advocate for environmental causes, contributing her voice to documentaries focused on protecting the planet and campaigning for women's rights.

Roberts first gained recognition in Hollywood with her role in Mystic Pizza in 1988, but it was her performance as Vivian Ward in the 1990 classic Pretty Woman that catapulted her to global fame.

Over her illustrious career, she has starred in numerous hit films, including The Pelican Brief, My Best Friend's Wedding, Closer, Notting Hill, and Eat Pray Love.

Her versatility is evident through her work in various genres, from the action-comedy Ocean’s Eleven franchise to the poignant family drama Ben Is Back.

She has garnered four Academy Award nominations, winning the Oscar for Best Actress in 2001 for her role in Erin Brockovich.