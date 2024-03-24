Oscar winner Olivia Colman speaks about pay disparity in Hollywood

In light of her cancer diagnosis, these theories reflect on the judgement women of the British royal family, Kate Middleton in particular, go through routinely
Oscar winner Olivia Colman says she would be making 'a lot more' money if she were a male actor.
During an appearance on CNN's 'The Amanpour Hour', the actor-producer was asked if she has faced pay disparity in Hollywood. "I'm very aware that if I was Oliver Colman, I'd be earning a lot more than I am. I know of one pay disparity, which is a 12,000 per cent difference," Colman told host Christiane Amanpour.
Known for starring in popular projects, including Broadchurch, The Favourite, The Crown, and The Father, the actor further said: "Don't get me started on the pay disparity... but male actors get paid more because they used to say they drew in the aud...
Colman's remarks come months after actor Taraji P Henson opened up about feeling stuck within the same low earning range despite having a successful career in the industry. PTI
