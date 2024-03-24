UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Oscar winner Olivia Colman speaks about pay disparity in Hollywood

The actress says she would be making 'a lot more' money if she were a male actor

By PTI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Sun 24 Mar 2024, 8:34 PM

Oscar winner Olivia Colman says she would be making 'a lot more' money if she were a male actor.

During an appearance on CNN's 'The Amanpour Hour', the actor-producer was asked if she has faced pay disparity in Hollywood. "I'm very aware that if I was Oliver Colman, I'd be earning a lot more than I am. I know of one pay disparity, which is a 12,000 per cent difference," Colman told host Christiane Amanpour.

Known for starring in popular projects, including Broadchurch, The Favourite, The Crown, and The Father, the actor further said: "Don't get me started on the pay disparity... but male actors get paid more because they used to say they drew in the aud...

Colman's remarks come months after actor Taraji P Henson opened up about feeling stuck within the same low earning range despite having a successful career in the industry. PTI

ALSO READ:


More news from Entertainment