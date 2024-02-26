'Oppenheimer' wins again with top film prize at PGA Awards

Photo: AP

Published: Mon 26 Feb 2024, 2:53 PM

'Oppenheimer' won the top film prize at the Producers Guild of America (PGA) Awards on Sunday night, keeping up its winning streak ahead of next month's Oscars.

The three-hour epic, which takes audiences back to the making of the atomic bomb during World War Two, scooped the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures, a day after its cast won prizes at Hollywood's Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

The film stars Cillian Murphy as American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Murphy won best actor in a leading role at the SAG Awards and his co-star Robert Downey Jr. took the best supporting actor title. The film, directed by Briton Christopher Nolan, also took those awards' top honour - best cast in a motion picture.

Among its other awards, 'Oppenheimer' won best film at the BAFTA Film Awards in London earlier this month and best motion picture - drama at the Golden Globes in January.

Other winners at Sunday's PGA Awards, held in Hollywood, included 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse', documentary 'American Symphony' and television shows 'The Bear', 'Succession' and 'Beef'.

Veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese was also honoured with the David O. Selznick Achievement Award.

