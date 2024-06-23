'Only Murders In The Building' season 4 gets star-studded cast additions

Sharing a series of photos on Instagram, the actor expressed pride in his son's journey and achievements
The series Only Murders in the Building is gearing up to dazzle fans with its upcoming fourth season, introducing a star-studded line-up that includes Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, and Eva Longoria in pivotal roles.
The new season will take the trio of Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) on an adventurous journey to Los Angeles.
As per Deadline, the plot thickens with the trio grappling with the aftermath of the shocking events involving Charles' stunt double and friend, Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), raising questions about the intended victim.
Their investigation leads them to Hollywood, where a studio is preparing a film adaptation of the Only Murders podcast.
Upon their return to New York, the amateur sleuths delve deeper into the enigmatic lives of the residents of the Arconia's West Tower, promising an even more epic and suspenseful narrative, according to Deadline.
Joining the returning cast members Meryl Streep, Michael Cyril Creighton, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph, the new season will feature Melissa McCarthy, Molly Shannon, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Kind, as well as the newly announced Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, and Eva Longoria.
Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building is scheduled to premiere on August 27 on Hulu.
ALSO READ:
Sharing a series of photos on Instagram, the actor expressed pride in his son's journey and achievements
The exhibition, which opens to the public on Saturday, features glamorous frocks, towering heels, as well as a display of Campbell's fashion photos and magazine covers
Treat the father in your life to these splendid deals
The film has received over a dozen awards in six countries and earned seven official screenings
icekream, who recently released his debut album 'Santa Cruz', opens up why creating music based on fleeting trends is a cause for concern for artistes and how AI will impact the future of the industry
Customise your board at the event
Celebrate the occasion with exclusive culinary creations at Jumeirah Fishing Harbour
Join the electrifying Saturday brunch at Palm Jumeirah's premier destination