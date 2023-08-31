‘One Piece’ creator hopes to defy ‘a history of failure’

Published: Thu 31 Aug 2023, 1:57 PM Last updated: Thu 31 Aug 2023, 1:59 PM

On Thursday, an eight-part adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s pirate comedy-adventure One Piece made its Netflix debut. The stakes are high: Millions of fans want to see if the showrunners, Matt Owens and Steven Maeda (whom Oda describes as “One Piece’ superfans”), succeeded in converting the beloved manga and anime series to live-action. Although some viewers over 30 may not recognize the title, One Piece is one of the most popular entertainment franchises in the world.

Since July 1997, when it began appearing in the Japanese manga magazine Weekly Shonen Jump, One Piece collections have sold more than 516 million copies worldwide. An animated TV series notched its 1,000th episode this year, and there have been numerous TV specials, light novels and video games; fans discuss One Piece trivia on countless websites. The 15th theatrical feature, One Piece Film: Red, was the No. 1 box-office hit in Japan in 2022, outdrawing Top Gun: Maverick.

Oda is extremely private — he does not allow his face to be photographed, if he can help it — but he talked about One Piece in a rare interview from Los Angeles. Speaking through interpreter Taro Goto, he discussed the origins of One Piece, casting its hero for TV, and the film that changed his mind about live-action adaptation. These are edited excerpts from the conversation.

When it comes to adapting a phenomenally popular manga and anime series such as “One Piece” to live action, what do you have to keep in mind?

A live-action adaptation of a manga doesn’t simply reenact the source material on a one-to-one basis: It involves really thinking about what fans love about the characters, the dynamics among them — and being faithful to those elements. A good live-action show doesn’t have to change the story too much. The most important thing is whether the actors can reproduce the characters in a way that will satisfy the people who read the manga. I think we did it well, so I hope audiences will accept it.

You’ve said you wanted to be a manga artist since you were in elementary school. How did “One Piece” begin?

I set out to draw the manga I wanted to read when I was young. When I started, I had to draw things that didn’t exist to get attention. There were plenty of heroes who fight the demons and save the world; the market was saturated with that kind of story. I wanted to do something different but relatable. I understood that I had been supported and helped by a lot of people to get to where I was, so friendship became a central theme.

The hero of the story is Monkey D. Luffy, who is determined to become King of the Pirates by finding a fabulous treasure known as the One Piece. Luffy is warmhearted, upbeat and ferociously devoted to his friends, but he’s no matinee idol. How did you design him?

I knew I wanted to write a pirate manga, and just drew from instinct the kind of young boy I imagined in the role. As the adventure continued, I realized that various kinds of pirates would appear, so I decided to give Luffy a face that would be very easy to draw. Later, when I had to give autographs and needed to sketch Luffy, it was easy to do.

Something that sets “One Piece” apart from many adventure manga is the powerful, capable women in the story, including the archaeologist Robin and Nami, the navigator.

There are many strong women in the world of “One Piece” — women with intelligence like Robin, or with abilities like Nami. There are even attractive and strong women among the enemy pirates. In the manga I read as a kid, there was always a point where the heroine existed just to be rescued. That didn’t sit well with me; I didn’t want to create a story about women being kidnapped and saved. I depict women who know how to fight for themselves and don’t need to be saved. If a moment comes where they’re overpowered, their shipmates will help them out, and vice versa.

Actors have portrayed Luffy and his crew in stage shows and even in a Kabuki play. But attempts to adapt popular anime into American live-action movies and series have generally been unsuccessful, as in the widely panned “Ghost in the Shell” (2017) and the short-lived “Cowboy Bebop” (2021). Did that worry you?

Various manga had been made into live action, but there was a history of failure; no one in Japan could name a successful example. Would fans of One Piece — and viewers who don’t know the manga — accept it? Perhaps it was time to search for the answer. Thankfully, Netflix agreed that they wouldn’t go out with the show until I agreed it was satisfactory. I read the scripts, gave notes and acted as a guard dog to ensure the material was being adapted in the correct way.

Was Luffy difficult to cast?

I thought the biggest challenge was going to be finding somebody to play Luffy — I didn’t expect to find anyone quite like Iñaki Godoy. When I first created Luffy, I drew the most energetic child I could imagine: a normal child on the outside, but not at all normal on the inside. Iñaki was just like the person I drew; he felt absolutely natural. Before I saw the first cut of the show, a lot of my notes were based on how the manga Luffy would act. But after seeing Iñaki’s performance, I was able to shift gears and give notes on how the live-action Luffy should act.

The live-action One Piece uses more extensive dialogue than the manga or the animated series, which focus more on the visuals.

In a manga, the more dialogue you put in, the less space you have to draw, so I cut the words as much as possible. But when people actually talk, the conversations are different. In live-action dramas, there’s always a lot of dialogue. If the characters spoke in real life, their speeches would have the natural feel that’s in the scripts. I’m very happy about how that turned out.

