Olivia Willams shares 'harrowing' incident on 'Friends' set

The service, authentic flavours and the ambience make this this dining gem worth visiting
Hollywood actress Olivia Williams recently recounted her distressing encounter on the set of 'Friends', where she appeared as a flirty bridesmaid in the second part of the Season 4 finale.
Speaking to 'The Independent', she disclosed how she endured the removal of her eyebrows despite her protests. The production had strict grooming standards, leaving no room for negotiation. "There’s a look here, this is what we do," she remarked, reflecting on the rigid protocols.
Williams also highlighted an incident where a senior actor was berated by a producer, causing her to leave the set abruptly. Although she couldn't recall the actor's name, the derogatory treatment was evident. "At one point, a producer... just yelled at her: ‘You’re not funny!’ And she didn’t come back the next day. So that was alarming," she recounted. These experiences contributed to her decision to appear in only one episode and not return to the sitcom, reported the Indian Express.
While reflecting on her outspoken nature, Williams speculated being on a "socialist actor blacklist." Despite these challenges, she has persisted in the industry, appearing in projects like 'Another End' and the upcoming 'Dune: Sisterhood'.
ALSO READ:
The service, authentic flavours and the ambience make this this dining gem worth visiting
Take some time to watch these two natural spectacles that we take for granted and miss in our hurried lives
The stage was lively with backup dancers in alien costumes and an oversized alien head prop enhancing the interstellar theme
Several stars including Rihanna, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and reality TV star turned model Kendall Jenner are expected to turn up at the fashion event
The couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and announced their pregnancy soon after in June 2022
Colors TV and Jio Cinema have reportedly opted against Bigg Boss OTT 3 due to audience saturation
Known for his larger-than-life presence, the actor was spotted at the stadium supporting KKR dressed in the team's purple T-shirt and black pants
The lead actor in the thriller film, Manoj Bajpayee shares what drew him to his character