Nora Fatehi raps, sings in new single, 'Nora'

Actress Nora Fatehi recently dropped a new single called Nora.
"Creating Nora with Warner Music has been an incredible journey for me. This song is a piece of my heart, bringing together the cultures that have shaped me," she said in a statement.
In the song, Fatehi raps in Moroccan and sings in English.
The song celebrates the vibrant culture of Canada, Morocco, and India.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Fatehi posted a video which shows the making of the song. "Follow me as I take u through the journey of My fittings, putting the looks together for "Nora"..Music video out now! #bts"
She also posted glimpses from the track and wrote, "So happy to finally share with the world "NORA"out now! This song is very special to my heart ..Check it out on my YouTube channel!"
Fatehi started her career in Bollywood with the film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in 2014. She is known for her dance performances in movies like Baahubali: The Beginning, Satyamev Jayate, Dilbar Dilbar, and O Saki Saki.
She appeared opposite Varun Dhawan in Street Dancer 3D. She was also recognised for her role in Batla House with the Best Supporting Actress award at the 66th Filmfare Awards. Apart from this, the actress has been a judge on shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and India's Best Dancer.
She was recently seen in Madgaon Express.
