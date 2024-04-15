No 'Bigg Boss OTT' season 3 scheduled for this year

Published: Mon 15 Apr 2024, 4:56 PM

Bigg Boss, a staple of Indian reality television, expanded to the digital realm with its OTT version in 2021. Hosted by Karan Johar, the inaugural season crowned Divya Agarwal as the winner. The following year saw Salman Khan at the helm, with Elvish Yadav emerging victorious.

Speculation arose about a potential third season, rumoured to commence on May 15. However, as per reports in Indian Express, Colors TV and Jio Cinema have opted against Bigg Boss OTT 3 due to audience saturation. With Bigg Boss 17 concluding recently and the digital counterpart set to follow closely, concerns about overexposure has prompted the decision. While discussions are ongoing, there's no official confirmation from Banijay Asia, Colors TV, or Jio Cinemas.

Notable contestants from the previous season included Pooja Bhatt, Jiya Shankar, and Elvish Yadav. Although the prospect of Season 3 is currently shelved, developments may arise in the future.

ALSO READ: