No 'Bigg Boss OTT' season 3 scheduled for this year

This year, she'll be heading to the desert for what she says will be her first party since having her second child
Bigg Boss, a staple of Indian reality television, expanded to the digital realm with its OTT version in 2021. Hosted by Karan Johar, the inaugural season crowned Divya Agarwal as the winner. The following year saw Salman Khan at the helm, with Elvish Yadav emerging victorious.
Speculation arose about a potential third season, rumoured to commence on May 15. However, as per reports in Indian Express, Colors TV and Jio Cinema have opted against Bigg Boss OTT 3 due to audience saturation. With Bigg Boss 17 concluding recently and the digital counterpart set to follow closely, concerns about overexposure has prompted the decision. While discussions are ongoing, there's no official confirmation from Banijay Asia, Colors TV, or Jio Cinemas.
Notable contestants from the previous season included Pooja Bhatt, Jiya Shankar, and Elvish Yadav. Although the prospect of Season 3 is currently shelved, developments may arise in the future.
ALSO READ:
This year, she'll be heading to the desert for what she says will be her first party since having her second child
Efforts to identify the accused are underway, the police said
The singer was reportedly planning a comeback for her 10-year anniversary as a professional singer
The timing of the festivities is also undergoing a modification for the second consecutive year
Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff talk about their latest Eid release 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' and their newfound friendship
Make the most of the outdoors this weekend before the summer sets in
Dressed in white ethnic outfits, Aamir and his sons treated the paps and fans
Taking to Instagram, the singer posted a video in which he can be seen meeting people and offering prayers at a mosque in Mumbai