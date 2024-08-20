Nintendo Museum to open in Japan: All you need to know

Published: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 5:30 PM

In a special Nintendo Direct, the gaming giant shifted its focus from new game releases to its rich history by unveiling the completed Nintendo Museum in Kyoto, Japan. Scheduled to open on October 2, 2024, the museum offers fans a unique opportunity to explore the legacy of one of the most iconic companies in gaming.

The presentation was hosted by Shigeru Miyamoto, a legendary figure in the gaming world, who guided viewers through the museum's key exhibits and activities. The Nintendo Museum is located on the grounds of Nintendo’s original playing card factory, a site that played a crucial role in the company’s early years.

Upon entering the museum, visitors are greeted by a Mario-themed plaza, adorned with familiar elements from the Super Mario Bros. series, such as warp pipes and question blocks, setting the stage for an immersive experience.

Giant Controllers and Interactive Exhibits

One of the museum's standout features is the collection of enormous Nintendo controllers, which visitors can use to play classic games from the NES, SNES, Nintendo 64, and Wii eras. During the presentation, Miyamoto himself demonstrated the functionality of these oversized controllers, with a particularly memorable moment showcasing museum staff playing Wii Sports Resort using a giant Wii Remote.

However, there is a unique challenge for visitors: the museum’s interactive exhibits require digital coins, and each visitor is only given 10 coins upon entry. Once the coins are used up, they cannot be replenished, meaning that multiple visits may be necessary to experience all the museum has to offer.

The museum also offers exhibits that showcase the evolution of Nintendo’s iconic Question Block, the development of graphics in games like Mario and Zelda, and even products Nintendo created before it entered the video game industry, such as a copy machine and a baby stroller.