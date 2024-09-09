Nicole Kidman exits Venice Film Festival upon hearing of mother's death

Actress Nicole Kidman attends the red carpet of the movie "Babygirl" at the 81st International Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido, on August 30, 2024. (Photo by AFP)

Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 12:03 PM Last updated: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 12:23 PM

Nicole Kidman, the acclaimed actress who recently arrived in Italy for the Venice Film Festival, was forced to leave shortly after touch down due to the unexpected death of her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kidman was honoured with the Best Actress award for her performance in Babygirl at the prestigious festival but was not present to accept the accolade herself.

In her absence, Halina Reijn, the director of Babygirl, stepped in to accept the award on Kidman's behalf.

On stage, Reijn expressed her shock and sorrow, stating, "I'm in shock, and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you. The collision of life and art is heartbreaking, and my heart is broken," he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Brady Corbet, who received the Silver Lion for Best Director at the same event, also extended his condolences to Kidman, acknowledging the personal tragedy she faced.

Kidman had previously shared in early January 2022 that her mother was in declining health, though details were not fully disclosed at that time.

During an appearance on NPR's Fresh Air podcast, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Kidman spoke about the challenges of balancing her mother's care with her career commitments.