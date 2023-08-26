'Went by like 35 days': Salman Khan as he completes 35 years in Bollywood

Salman Khan. — ANI

Superstar Salman Khan on Saturday completed 35 years in Bollywood.

On this occasion, Salman took to his Instagram and shared a special video which he captioned: “35 years went by like 35 days. Thank u for your love.”

In the video, Salman shared a few moments from his all-time blockbuster films.

Salman began his acting career with a supporting role in the 1988 released family entertainer film 'Biwi Ho To Aisi', and later on, was introduced as the lead actor in director Sooraj Barjatya's 'Maine Pyar Kiya'.

The superstar has conquered the industry with his charisma, dynamic screen presence, body, acting, attitude, and line delivery, which has helped to build his enormous and devoted fan base.

Soon after he dropped the video, his fans and friends flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

A fan commented: “The MAN, The MYTH, The LEGEND.”

Another fan wrote: “Sabka Bhai sabki Jaan.”

“Always Baap Of Bollywood BhaiJaan,” said another comment.

Meanwhile, Salman will be next seen in his much-awaited action thriller film ‘Tiger 3’.

'Tiger 3’, the third part of the Tiger franchise, is being directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali.

Tiger 3, which is part of the fabled YRF Spy Universe, has roped in a huge Hollywood action director Mark Scizak. Mark has previously worked with Christopher Nolan in visual spectacles like Dunkirk and The Dark Knight Rises!