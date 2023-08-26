'So much fun': SRK on working with Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan after 17 years

Shah Rukh Khan with actor Amitabh Bachchan. — AFP

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan shared the experience about his reunion with the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan on sharing screen space after a gap of 17 years.

Shah Rukh on Saturday conducted an interactive session on X (formerly known as Twitter) during which he shared how he felt after working with Big B after so many years.

One of the users asked: “Kuch Line for @SrBachchan ke liye..#AskSRK .”

To which, Shah Rukh responded: “It was soooooooo much fun to work with @SrBachchan after so many years. Came back from the shoot inspired and blessed. And just to let u know he beat me in the run!!!!”

If the recent reports are to be believed, both the actors are all set to share the screen space again after 17 years.

According to an inside source, there is an interesting project in the works where Amitabh and SRK will once again be sharing the screen together. Not a lot of news surrounding this project is out yet but there will soon be more updates and news coming out.

The duo has previously shared the screen in iconic movies like ‘Mohabbatein’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’ and ‘Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna’.

During the session, he also hinted at the trailer of the film.

When one user asked SRK: “Sir trailer kab ayega bata do please.”

To which, King Khan responded in his style and said: “Trailer nahi aayega toh picture nahi dekhoge kya??!! Trailer trailer trailer ha ha. Aa jayega bhai saans toh Lele….#Jawan”

Another user asked, “@iamsrk #AskSRK yes wanted to know when the trailer of #Jawan will launch Sir ? We fans have been waiting patiently for this.”

“Have it ready now…can’t decide should I put a new song or the trailer….??? #Jawan,” SRK replied.

Before ending the session, he unveiled the teaser of the new track. He wrote: “Ok guys time to go make the trailer as everyone wants that. @TSeries & @anirudhofficial & @Atlee_dir had wanted to put out song. Will leave a teaser now….& get @AntonyLRuben to work on trailer. Song is….Not …Ramaiya Vastvaiya. Bye for now love u all. #Jawan.”

The official release date of the full version of the song is still awaited. Although the song seems to be a party track.

Helmed by Atlee, the film is all set to hit the theatres on September 7.

The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.

Apart from that, he also has director Rajkumar Hirani’s next ‘Dunki’ opposite Taapsee Pannu.