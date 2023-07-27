Sinead O'Connor was found unresponsive at London address: UK police

The Irish singer's death is not being treated as suspicious

(FILES) Irish pop singer Sinead O'Connor performs during the 37th International Celtic Festival in Lorient, western France on August 5, 2007. Photo: AFP

By Reuters Published: Thu 27 Jul 2023, 2:57 PM

Irish singer Sinead O'Connor, who died on Wednesday aged 56, was found unresponsive at an address in London and pronounced dead at the scene, London's Metropolitan Police said.

Artists around the world have reacted to the news, with REM frontman Michael Stipe, U.S. musician Tori Amos and Irish singer Shane MacGowan among those who paid tribute to O'Connor's fierce honesty, intense presence and uncompromising spirit.

"Police were called at 11:18hrs on Wednesday, 26 July to reports of an unresponsive woman at a residential address ... Officers attended. A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene," the Met Police said in a statement.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the Coroner."

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time," RTE quoted a statement from the singer's family as saying.

O'Connor crashed onto the global music scene with her mesmerizing version of "Nothing Compares 2 U", originally written by Prince and accompanied by a music video in which she faced directly into the camera and cried.

Known as much for her outspoken views on religion, sex, feminism and war as for her music, she will be remembered in some quarters for ripping up a photo of Pope John Paul II during a 1992 television appearance on "Saturday Night Live," declaring: "Fight the real enemy".

Her criticisms of Catholicism were especially controversial in parts of Ireland but also a brave representation of a shift that was taking shape in society away from the Church, whose deep influence began to collapse later that decade over a string of clerical child sex abuse scandals.

After O'Connor's death was announced, the Irish national radio broadcaster's regular evening music show exclusively played her songs and read out tributes from listeners.

"To those of us who had the privilege of knowing her, one couldn't but always be struck by the depth of her fearless commitment to the important issues which she brought to public attention, no matter how uncomfortable those truths may have been," Irish President Michael D. Higgins said in a statement.

"What Ireland has lost at such a relatively young age is one of our greatest and most gifted composers, songwriters and performers of recent decades."

