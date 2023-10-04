Look: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan wears a Faraz Manan design for her wedding day

Photos: Mahira Khan/Instagram

Published: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 2:51 PM

Pakistan actress Mahira Khan married her beau, Salim Karim, in an intimate ceremony over the weekend. The couple reportedly exchanged vows at Pearl Continental Hotel Bhurban. Pictures and videos of their dreamy wedding have been making rounds on the Internet.

Mahira, known for her roles in Raees and Humsafar, looked nothing less than a dream in the shimmery lehenga from the shelves of Faraz Manan. In the latest set of photos Mahira shared on Instagram, we get a glimpse of her wedding ensemble.

The actress picked a silver hue number with golden zari work and embellishments. Her statement diamond choker was just perfect. We also get a glimpse of Mahira's son Azlan, who walked her down the aisle, in the album. Azlan is Mahira's son with her ex-husband Ali Askari.

The pictures have received much love from Mahira's fans and industry colleagues. Bollywood actress Mouni Roy wrote, "Who looks thisssss beautiful!!!!!!???? Divine." Actress Malaika Arora said, "Beautiful". Pakistani actress Minal Ahsan, too, wrote a beautiful note for Mahira in the comments section. Pakistani actress Zainab Shabbir has declared that Mahira is "the prettiest bride." Actor Bilal Qureshi said, "MashaALLAH… Love & Prayers."

Before this, Mahira Khan shared a video from the magical ceremony on Instagram. She wrote, “My Shehzada, Salim.”

Mahira also dropped a picture-perfect moment from their wedding album and said, "Bismillah."

Mahira and Salim exchanged vows after several years of courtship. As per reports, the two first crossed paths in 2017 during the launch of a television application called Tapmad TV.

Mahira is known for her work in TV shows like Humsafar, Shehr-e-Zaat and Sadqay Tumhare. She made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees.

Up next, she will be seen with Fawad Khan in Netflix's first Pakistan-themed original. Sanam Saeed is also part of the project.

