'Hope we can eat cake together again': KK's daughter pens an emotional note on her father's 55th birthday

Movies, glamping, and fitness sessions - make the most of this weekend
On the 55th birth anniversary of the renowned singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, affectionately known as KK, his daughter Taamara expressed her feelings through a touching message on social media.
Taamara took to her Instagram account to extend birthday wishes to her late father, sharing a nostalgic snap. She wrote, “Happy birthday dad, love you more than I’ll ever be able to explain. Miss you so much, thanks for coming back to life at least in my dreams. I hope we can eat cake together again sometime.”
The photo captures a young Taamara seated in her father's lap while he engrosses himself in playing the piano.
Beyond his immediate family, Bollywood celebrities also commemorated the singer's birth anniversary. Rakul Preet Singh posted an image of KK with his song Dil Kyun Yeh Mera playing in the background.
KK, known for hits like Tadap Tadap from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Khuda Jaane from Bachna Ae Haseeno, Aankhon Mein Teri from Om Shanti Om, among many others, passed away on May 31, 2022.
His demise occurred while he was performing at Nazrul Manch in South Kolkata. Following his sudden illness, he was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead upon arrival.
ALSO READ:
Movies, glamping, and fitness sessions - make the most of this weekend
The lead of upcoming film, 'The Archies' celebrated his special day with loved ones
A combined collection of artworks from the The Palestinian Museum, Alserkal Art Foundation and Barjeel Art foundation pays tribute to Palestinian cultural legacy
Nabeel Khan says the composition is a National Day gift to the country that has embraced him with immense love
Joaquin Phoenix portrays the famous French emperor in the film, currently playing in UAE cinemas
New string of allegations comes mostly out of a special law, which creates a year-long suspension of usual time limit to sue over an alleged sexual assault
Popular fitness trainer Kayla Itsines, who is set to make an appearance at Dubai Active, on fitness myths and working out on a clock
Fans filled the comment section with heart emojis as soon as they posted the pictures