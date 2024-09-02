New Year's Eve in Dubai: Lionel Richie is coming to Atlantis, The Palm

Kidman was joined at the premiere by fellow cast members Harris Dickinson, Antonio Banderas and Sophie Wilde
Hello, yes it’s Lionel Richie we are looking for.
And he’s the star we’ll find shining bright on the Atlantis, The Palm stage on New Year’s Eve. The Stuck on You singer will be playing for the NYE Under the Stars Gala in the lead-up to Atlantis, The Palm’s 2025 countdown.
What can you expect? Your favourite hits of course; think Hello, All Night Long (All Night), Easy, and Brick House.
This year’s New Year’s Eve Gala dinner is themed Broadway. What this means is, there will be theatrical performances and dazzling costumes on display. As the stars sparkle and light up the sky, on on a custom-built deck, the event will kick off at at 6pm.
Coupled with Dubai’s stunning fireworks display, spanning from Atlantis, The Palm to the ultra-luxury experiential resort, Atlantis The Royal, December 31 promises to be a night to remember.
Kym Barter, General Manager and Senior Vice President of Atlantis, The Palm said, “A true world-class entertainer, we are incredibly excited to welcome Lionel Richie as our headline act.”
Richie has sold more than 125 million albums worldwide, has won an Oscar, a Golden Globe, and four Grammy Awards besides being named 2016 MusicCares Person of the Year.
What else is happening on the night?
The event will begin at 6pm with a selection of canapés, welcome beverages, and roaming entertainment followed by an audience with a 30-piece live band along with free-flowing beverages. There will be a buffet on site too complemented by live cooking stations and desserts, cakes and petit fours.
This year, Atlantis, The Palm will also introduce 20 VIP Sky Suites at an elevated section of the venue, offering spectacular views. Guests will have access to a private butler, dining experiences from Nobu, La Mar by Gastón Acurio, estiatorio Milos and the one Michelin star Hakkasan, receive full access to the luxurious Gala buffet and enjoy a selection of premium beverages.
For kids, there will be a party at the Asateer Tent featuring a slide, a bouncy castle, an outdoor cinema, games stalls, arts, and crafts and much more.
There are number of packages on offer. The Gala Dinner Package 1 starts at Dh6,500 for ages 14
Tickets are available to purchase from https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/94320/new-years-eve-under-the-stars-gala-dinner. For VIP Sky Suite, call +971 50 485 8805.
