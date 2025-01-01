New year, new places: Visit these five spots in Dubai

New weekly experiences at O Beach Dubai

O Beach Dubai is elevating its offerings for 2025 with exciting weekly experiences, including fully redeemable bed packages available Thursday to Sunday, offering VIP beds or private cabanas with food and drink credits starting from Dh200. Teachers can enjoy a special deal with entry and four drinks for Dh149. The new Saturday Rooftop Brunch, starting January 18, offers a Mediterranean-inspired menu from Dh295. MUSE Sundays, launching January 12, feature free-flowing beverages, entertainment, and poolside vibes for Dh195. O Beach Dubai also offers dynamic weekly events like ON111 Thursdays, POOL PARTY Fridays, and KISSTORY Saturdays, with performances and immersive shows. Open Thursday to Sunday, the beach club promises unforgettable experiences in its expansive 55,000 sqft venue. To book, visit obeachdubai.com.

Renowned Italian dining destination from London

Il Gattopardo, a renowned Italian dining destination from Mayfair, London, has opened in DIFC, Dubai, on the 51st floor of ICD Brookfield Place, offering stunning skyline views and a sophisticated ambiance. Open daily from 12pm, it features a versatile menu crafted by Executive Chef Massimo Pasquarelli, blending Riviera-inspired classics like Ricotta & spinach ravioli, Sicilian prawns, and Milanese sharing platters, with indulgent desserts by Head Pastry Chef Galileo Reposo. Designed by Lázaro Rosa-Violán, the interiors exude Milanese elegance and Venetian charm, complemented by a resident DJ playing retro Italian hits nightly until 1.30am. For reservations, email reservations@gattopardo.ae or call 04 498 1727.

New Mediterranean eatery

Seafield Mediterranean Eatery, located at Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort, offers a delightful culinary journey through the Mediterranean, featuring flavours from North Africa, France, Italy, Spain, and Greece. With its relaxed coastal ambiance and open show kitchen, it’s ideal for casual meals or special celebrations. Guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired beverages and dishes made from the freshest locally sourced ingredients. Open daily from 6.30am to 10.30pm. For reservations, call 04 315 3838.

Rooftop destination serving Australian cuisine

Two Birds One Stone, perched on the 54th floor of the Sheraton Grand Hotel Dubai, is a vibrant rooftop destination blending Australian cuisine with stunning Burj Khalifa views. This versatile venue offers day-to-night experiences, from leisurely lunches to sunset beverages, inspired by Bondi's beachfront cafés. Guests can enjoy Humming Bird Hour daily from 5–7pm, featuring discounted drinks, or indulge in the Pool Day Pass, which includes rooftop pool access, wellness facilities, and dining credit (Dh150 on weekdays, Dh250 on weekends). For bookings, call 04 503 4306 or message 052 914 9486. New beachside escape Sirene Beach by GAIA, located at Dubai's J1 Beach, redefines luxury with a Greek-inspired beachside experience blending Mediterranean flavours, tradition, and elegance. Created by Evgeny Kuzin and Chef Izu Ani, the venue features a 400-seat restaurant, bars, a beachfront pool with 300 sunbeds and cabanas, and vibrant zones for dining, relaxation, and entertainment. Inspired by Greek mythology, Sirene captivates with curated music programs, featuring top DJs and soulful sunset sessions. The Aegean-inspired menu combines GAIA favourites like Seabream Carpaccio with new dishes like Rooster Pasta, all served in a stunning Greek courtyard. Reserve at sirenebeach.com or call 04 570 4766.