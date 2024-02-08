New trailer for 'Death Stranding 2', free-to-play 'Silent Hill' game, and more: Highlights from PlayStation's State of Play

A new trailer was released for 'Death Stranding 2: On the Beach'

Published: Thu 8 Feb 2024, 6:33 PM

The gaming world was abuzz with excitement as PlayStation hosted its highly anticipated State of Play event last week. Gamers worldwide eagerly tuned in to catch over 40 minutes of thrilling updates on upcoming titles destined for the PlayStation 5 platform. The event promised to unveil a treasure trove of gaming delights, and it certainly delivered, offering fans a tantalising glimpse into the future of gaming.

Among the highlights of the event were extended looks at two highly anticipated titles: Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin. Viewers were treated to immersive gameplay footage and in-depth developer insights, building anticipation for these epic adventures set to grace the PS5 console.

However, the excitement didn't stop there. PlayStation had a few surprises up its sleeve, delighting fans with unexpected announcements. One such revelation was the unveiling of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, sending shockwaves through the gaming community. Fans of the original Death Stranding were thrilled to learn more about protagonist Sam Porter Bridges' (portrayed by actor Norman Reedus) continuing journey in this highly anticipated sequel.

In another unexpected twist, PlayStation unveiled Sonic x Shadow Generations, a collaboration that sent nostalgia soaring to new heights. The beloved Sonic the Hedgehog franchise joined forces with Shadow the Hedgehog for an exhilarating gaming experience that promises to captivate players of all ages.

Here are some of the highlights from the popular event:

Death Stranding 2

Kojima Productions released a new trailer for Death Stranding 2, now titled "Death Stranding 2: On the Beach," featuring Norman Reedus' return as Sam Porter Bridges. The trailer introduces a new antagonist group called Drawbridge and showcases a scene with a unique villain wielding a chainsaw-guitar-hybrid weapon. The star-studded cast includes Norman Reedus, Lea Seydoux, Elle Fanning, Shioli Kutsuna, Troy Baker, and others.

Rise of the Ronin

Screengrab from the gameplay of 'Rise of the Ronin'

One of the most anticipated games of the year, Rise of the Ronin is set to release on March 22. Team Ninja provided an extensive preview of the game with highlights including a glimpse of the hub world Yokohama, detailed 1-on-1 sword combat featuring a parry system, and various other gameplay elements. Now, we can't wait for the release date.

Until Dawn Remastered

'Until Dawn' remaster confirmed for 2024

The speculated Until Dawn remaster has been confirmed, slated for release on PlayStation 5 and PC in 2024. The reveal showcased upgraded graphics, with development entrusted to Ballistic Moon.

Silent Hill: The Short Message and Silent Hill 2 Remake

The free-to-play 'Silent Hill' game has already surpassed 1 million downloads

A new trailer for the popular 'Silent Hill 2' remake made its debut at the event

Konami announced Silent Hill: The Short Message, a free-to-play spin-off of the Silent Hill series, during the State of Play event. The game has already surpassed 1 million downloads. Additionally, Konami debuted a new trailer for the Silent Hill 2 remake project, although no release date or window was provided.

Overall, the January 2024 State of Play event was a resounding success, offering gamers a glimpse into a future filled with excitement, adventure, and unforgettable gaming experiences. With a lineup of titles that continue to push the boundaries of gaming excellence, PlayStation reaffirmed its commitment to delivering cutting-edge entertainment that keeps players on the edge of their seats.

