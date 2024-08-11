New song from 'Stree 2', Khoobsurat', released

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor (Photo by AFP)

Published: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 11:51 AM Last updated: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 11:52 AM

The song Khoobsurat from the horror-comedy Stree 2 has dropped.

The track features Shraddha Kapoor, who stars alongside Rajkummar Rao in the film.

The song highlights the playful romantic tension between Rao and Varun Dhawan as they vie to impress Kapoor.

The track promises to be a standout moment in the film, blending the essence of romance and drama in a unique way that intertwines the worlds of Stree and Dhawan's 2022 supernatural comedy horror Bhediya.

The song, performed by Vishal Mishra, is brought to life by duo Sachin-Jigar, who also composed the song. Amitabh Bhattacharya penned the lyrics.

Sachin-Jigar, reflecting on the creation of the song, said, "Khoobsurat is this beautiful ballad we composed keeping in mind the essence of the word and its meaning. It is always fun to create these fresh tunes that come directly from the heart, where you don't have to think much! We hope people love it, as much as we do! We even got Vishal Mishra to do the vocals and he's really given his heart to the song."