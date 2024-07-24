New Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon-starrer promises dramatic love saga

The Arctic Challenge will see the crew navigate harsh environments in an eight-meter boat
The much-anticipated romantic comedy-drama Ghudchadi is all set to captivate audiences with its delightful blend of humour, romance, and drama.
The film's trailer, recently unveiled, offers a glimpse into the endearing world of intertwining love stories, set to stream on JioCinema Premium starting August 9.
Directed by Binnoy K. Gandhi, Ghudchadi features a stellar ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Khushalii Kumar, Parth Samthaan, and Aruna Irani.
The trailer unveils Parth Samthaan and Khushalii Kumar's characters who fall in love and decide to tie the knot. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt who plays the father of Parth's character in the movie, reunites serendipitously with his long-lost love, played by Raveena Tandon, who happens to be Khushalii's mother in the storyline.
This unexpected twist throws their lives into turmoil, as both generations eagerly rush towards marriage, creating a complex web of emotions and challenges with seemingly no easy resolution in sight.
Moreover, the reunion of Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt on screen after many years adds an extra layer of nostalgia and anticipation for fans of both actors. ANI
